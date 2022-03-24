Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 231.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $147.23. The stock had a trading volume of 641,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,791. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.93 and a 200 day moving average of $146.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.71 and a twelve month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.