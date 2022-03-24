Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.301 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of VONV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.20. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,799. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $75.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average of $71.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 851,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 47,133 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,456,000 after buying an additional 88,910 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter.

