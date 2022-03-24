Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.556 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $201.21. 16,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,584. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.02 and a 52 week high of $218.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 626.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

