Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,111,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.1% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Members Trust Co owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $171,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,824,000 after buying an additional 3,977,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,924,000 after buying an additional 1,756,330 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,812,000 after buying an additional 1,716,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,507,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,631,000 after buying an additional 586,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,820,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,537. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $77.94 and a one year high of $82.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

