Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.1% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $52.51. 2,185,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,648. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

