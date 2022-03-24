Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Issues Earnings Results

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of VBLT opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.13. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

