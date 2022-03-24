Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Issues Earnings Results

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.
Shares of VBLT opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.13. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.
About Vascular Biogenics (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.