Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.50. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.03.

Venator Materials stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24.

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Venator Materials by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Venator Materials by 967.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Venator Materials by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

