Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,287 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ventas were worth $24,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Ventas by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.59.

VTR opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.