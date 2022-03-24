Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 74,136 shares of company stock worth $55,015 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

