Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,751 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $248.13 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $254.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

