ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) vs. Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Financial Analysis

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ViacomCBS and Paramount Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViacomCBS 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paramount Global has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.91%. Given Paramount Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Global is more favorable than ViacomCBS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of ViacomCBS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Paramount Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ViacomCBS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Paramount Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Global has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ViacomCBS and Paramount Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViacomCBS 12.00% 14.20% 5.04% Paramount Global 15.89% 10.85% 4.08%

Dividends

ViacomCBS pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Paramount Global pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. ViacomCBS pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Paramount Global pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Paramount Global is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ViacomCBS and Paramount Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViacomCBS $25.29 billion 1.03 $2.42 billion $5.11 7.91 Paramount Global $28.59 billion 0.85 $4.54 billion $6.91 5.44

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than ViacomCBS. Paramount Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ViacomCBS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paramount Global beats ViacomCBS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

