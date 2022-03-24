Viberate Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $439,585.00 (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Viberate has a market cap of $5.66 million and $439,585.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Viberate has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Viberate

VIB is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,135,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

