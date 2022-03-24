View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 186,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,050,640 shares.The stock last traded at $2.37 and had previously closed at $2.52.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in View by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in View by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in View by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in View by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in View by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

