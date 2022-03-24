Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 14.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:VWE opened at 9.13 on Thursday. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 7.60 and a fifty-two week high of 13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.24 million and a PE ratio of 913.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is 9.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VWE. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,228,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 2,324.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,222,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,113,000 after purchasing an additional 298,429 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 465,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 250,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

