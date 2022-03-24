Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 14.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
NASDAQ:VWE opened at 9.13 on Thursday. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 7.60 and a fifty-two week high of 13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.24 million and a PE ratio of 913.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is 9.88.
About Vintage Wine Estates (Get Rating)
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.