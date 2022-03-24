Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells $593,400.00 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $496,034.72.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $2,391,200.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00.

On Sunday, January 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 2.22.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNOM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,324,000 after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,836,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after buying an additional 55,660 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,010,000 after buying an additional 130,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after buying an additional 289,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after buying an additional 98,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

