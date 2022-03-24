Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Up 3%

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.28. 323,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 986,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on VORB. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,475,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,126,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile (NASDAQ:VORB)

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.