Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys 185 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in W. P. Carey by 8.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $80.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,650. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $68.17 and a one year high of $83.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 189.24%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

