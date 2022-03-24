Virtue Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,090. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.10. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.24 and a 52-week high of $128.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

