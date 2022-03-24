Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

MNST traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,535. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

