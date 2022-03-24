Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 166,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,920 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. PPM America Inc. IL bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,134,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,896,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,284. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.54.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.