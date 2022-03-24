Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $283,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,600,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,580,000 after purchasing an additional 260,414 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,893.3% in the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 254,521 shares during the last quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,385,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 124,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,036 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.94. 545,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,752. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $89.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.06.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

