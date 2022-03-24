Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

RBLX traded down $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $48.60. 213,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,519,139. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $141.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,053 over the last quarter.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

