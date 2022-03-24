Virtue Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,259,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,996,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.53. 7,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.62 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.16.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $309,037.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,978. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

