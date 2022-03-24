Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 18 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

BIO stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $564.00. 902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $592.32 and its 200 day moving average is $695.27. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $524.19 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The business had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

