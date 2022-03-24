Virtue Capital Management LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,345,000 after purchasing an additional 565,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after acquiring an additional 174,178 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,147,000 after purchasing an additional 652,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,758 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,182. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15.

