Virtue Capital Management LLC Takes $347,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,004,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,347. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

