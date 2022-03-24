Vision Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.08. 208,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,351. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75.

