Vision Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,126 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,335 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,072,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $281,338,000 after purchasing an additional 593,329 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 53,179 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 453,558 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

EA stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.64. 2,155,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,248. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,723. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

