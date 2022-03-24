Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $13.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 829,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,344,000 after purchasing an additional 59,767 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,611,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,343. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.