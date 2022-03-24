Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Up to $7.92

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $8.60. Vista Oil & Gas shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 3,070 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $845,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 918,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 269,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

