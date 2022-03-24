VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $6.24

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $6.70. VNET Group shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 86,617 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.
The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90.
VNET Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
