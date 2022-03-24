Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($2.65), Fidelity Earnings reports.
VLCN stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,242. Volcon has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.35.
Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Volcon in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
About Volcon (Get Rating)
Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.
