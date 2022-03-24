Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

VLTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VLTA opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

