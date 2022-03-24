Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vyant Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:VYNT opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Vyant Bio has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 37,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

