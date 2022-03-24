W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 169.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 14.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $504.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.08 and a twelve month high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.66%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

