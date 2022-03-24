Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.07

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.07 and last traded at $38.84, with a volume of 67453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

