Wall Capital Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Wall Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,383 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 6.9% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $19,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLY traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $93.15. 45,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,263. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.38 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.74.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

