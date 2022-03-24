Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.77. 109,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,470,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.16.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,018,927 shares of company stock worth $278,366,489 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.