Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer currently has a C$144.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a C$147.00 price objective on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a C$142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$158.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$150.00.
WCN stock traded down C$0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$168.13. 131,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,914. The company has a market cap of C$43.27 billion and a PE ratio of 55.94. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$132.17 and a 1 year high of C$176.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$160.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$164.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
About Waste Connections (Get Rating)
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
