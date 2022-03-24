Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Water Intelligence (LON:WATR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.54) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.19% from the stock’s previous close.

WATR stock traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.12) on Thursday, reaching GBX 870.60 ($11.46). 3,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 887.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,059.49. Water Intelligence has a twelve month low of GBX 590 ($7.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,394 ($18.35). The firm has a market cap of £169.28 million and a PE ratio of 46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70.

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

