Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Water Intelligence (LON:WATR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.54) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.19% from the stock’s previous close.
WATR stock traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.12) on Thursday, reaching GBX 870.60 ($11.46). 3,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 887.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,059.49. Water Intelligence has a twelve month low of GBX 590 ($7.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,394 ($18.35). The firm has a market cap of £169.28 million and a PE ratio of 46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70.
