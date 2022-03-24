Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $369.67.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $323.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,576. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90. Waters has a one year low of $267.49 and a one year high of $428.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.60 and its 200-day moving average is $346.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

