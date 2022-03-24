WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $184.57

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $184.57 and last traded at $185.66, with a volume of 230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.93.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

