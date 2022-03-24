Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 163,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 258,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock has a market cap of $82.01 million, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

