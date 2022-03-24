Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $210.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on JBHT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.72.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

