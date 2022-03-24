Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 2,411 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Fastenal stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

