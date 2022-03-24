Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,654.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,802,000 after acquiring an additional 147,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,608,000 after purchasing an additional 89,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $136.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.04 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

