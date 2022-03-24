Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $731,000 Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Waters by 23.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waters by 67.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 489,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,848,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Waters by 16.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,863,000 after purchasing an additional 134,304 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Waters by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,850,000 after buying an additional 103,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Waters stock opened at $323.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $267.49 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.50.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

