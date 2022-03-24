Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $830,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.39.

Shares of IQV opened at $220.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.30 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

