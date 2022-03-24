Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires Shares of 7,435 Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Premier by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of PINC opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

About Premier (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.