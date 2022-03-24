Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 46,861 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 636,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in BP were worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in BP by 10.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its position in BP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 136,906 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in BP by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in BP by 6.3% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BP opened at $30.76 on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 57.85%.
BP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.
BP Profile (Get Rating)
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BP (BP)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.