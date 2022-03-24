Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 46,861 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 636,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in BP were worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in BP by 10.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its position in BP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 136,906 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in BP by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in BP by 6.3% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP opened at $30.76 on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 57.85%.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

